Financial Stocks To Watch Now – July 10th

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Vertiv, UnitedHealth Group, and Circle Internet Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, asset managers and brokerages. They represent ownership in firms whose primary businesses involve lending, underwriting, investment management and other financial services. The performance of these stocks is often influenced by interest rate movements, regulatory changes and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.51. 7,337,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815,301. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $382.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.97.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,465,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,904,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,364,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,705. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,388. The company has a market capitalization of $273.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion and a PE ratio of -16,058.16. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

