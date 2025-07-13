First Financial Group Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of First Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

