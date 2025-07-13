First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,810,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after acquiring an additional 794,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 218,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 190,251 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.