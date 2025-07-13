Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

FND opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

