Friday Financial Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Friday Financial purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

