Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.2%

Gates Industrial stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.