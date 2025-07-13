Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,779,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

