Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – July 11th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, and Starbucks are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the quantities of food, beverages and household items that a supermarket or grocery retailer holds in its inventory for sale. They include both perishable goods (like produce and dairy) and nonperishables (such as canned or dry goods) tracked for ordering, storage and sales planning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $967.47. 1,139,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,801. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $429.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.82.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.52. 2,270,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.00 and a 200 day moving average of $493.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.45. 7,113,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,073,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.72.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.45. 4,335,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,376,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,377. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,843,826. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46.

