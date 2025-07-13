Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 116.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

