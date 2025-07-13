IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 63.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEX by 970.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $181.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

