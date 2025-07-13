Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

