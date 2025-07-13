Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

