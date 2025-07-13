Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Sells 328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average of $256.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.