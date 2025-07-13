iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,236,000. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IYW opened at $175.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.