JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

