Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target to $15.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 25.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

