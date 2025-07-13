Kennedy Investment Group Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 901,995,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,064,992,706.50. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

