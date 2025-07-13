Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – July 11th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Advanced Micro Devices, and Palantir Technologies are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a relatively high market capitalization—typically $10 billion or more—reflecting their size, stability, and established market presence. These companies tend to be mature, well‐known “blue‐chip” firms with steady earnings and dividend histories. As a result, large-cap stocks generally carry lower volatility and risk compared to smaller-cap counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,628,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,274,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.60. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.84.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,813,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,238,195. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 170.64, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.30. 27,802,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,415,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.74. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $557.63.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,087,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,059,522. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $717.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,380,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,479,875. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $672.36 and a 200-day moving average of $633.41. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,906,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,801,348. The company has a market cap of $237.40 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.11.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,996,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.59.

