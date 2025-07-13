Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,824,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $152,672,000 after purchasing an additional 133,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,673,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $115,444,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,110,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,815 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $33,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

