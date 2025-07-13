Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.
Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3%
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.