Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average of $150.00. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

