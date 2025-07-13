Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 80,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.3% during the first quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 279,631 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,971,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.14.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $503.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.76. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $506.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.