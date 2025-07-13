Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $503.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $506.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.