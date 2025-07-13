Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $503.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $506.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (up from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.