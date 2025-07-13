Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $503.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.76. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $506.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.