Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $266.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $364.00.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.21.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $219.72 and a 1 year high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

