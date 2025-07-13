Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.14.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $503.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $506.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

