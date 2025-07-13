Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $626,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after buying an additional 1,306,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after buying an additional 1,309,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Newmont stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $60.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

