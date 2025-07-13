NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Brueske Advisory Services LLC

Brueske Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $167.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

