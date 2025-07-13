NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

