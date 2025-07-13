OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 414 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Docusign by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,552 shares of company stock worth $6,592,351. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

