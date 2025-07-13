OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

EMN stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

