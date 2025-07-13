OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,705,000 after acquiring an additional 535,671 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after buying an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equitable by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equitable by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,560,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 724,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

