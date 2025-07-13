PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 355,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,840,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded PENN Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6,920.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 906,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 893,325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 622,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 142,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

