Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $152,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $374.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.67. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

