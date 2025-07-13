Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $62,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its position in First Solar by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 105,861 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 4,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $162.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.69.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

