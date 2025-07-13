Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,984,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

