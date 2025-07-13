Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $306.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

