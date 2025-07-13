Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.44. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

