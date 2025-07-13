Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Everest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Everest Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $361.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $339.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.75.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.32 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

