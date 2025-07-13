Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.29. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $219.72 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.