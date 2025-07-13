PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

