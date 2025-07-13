Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

