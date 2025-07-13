Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – July 11th

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, Tetra Technologies, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, produce or market advanced energy storage solutions—ranging from raw-material suppliers (e.g., lithium and cobalt miners) to cell manufacturers and pack integrators for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid storage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the accelerating global shift toward electrification and renewable energy, since high-performance batteries are a cornerstone of those trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 112,508,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,522. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $133,800,000.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94,640.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

American Battery Technology stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 1,620,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,446. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -2.23. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $197.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.71. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,523. Tetra Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 148,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Read More