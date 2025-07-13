Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 10th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Emerson Electric, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are equity shares of companies that develop and sell hardware, software or services designed to protect computer systems, networks and data from cyber threats. They include pure‐play security vendors as well as broader tech firms with dedicated security divisions. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to a sector buoyed by growing digitalization, stringent data‐protection regulations and rising demand for threat‐detection and prevention solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.60. 12,982,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,718,807. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $14.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $499.18. 2,043,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,239. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.08. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.03. 3,011,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,148. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average of $185.76.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.41. 1,831,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 1,646,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. 756,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,569. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $417.97. The company had a trading volume of 151,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,397. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.19. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

