Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 728.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 388,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.