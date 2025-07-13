Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $288.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

