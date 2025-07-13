Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Argentarii LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

