Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $52,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $287.00 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

