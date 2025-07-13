Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Bank of America lowered Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

